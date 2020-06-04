Portion of Stone Oak area neighborhood evacuated amid hazmat situation
The gates outside a neighborhood in the Stone Oak area where San Antonio police are handling a hazmat situation. Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — People in a Stone Oak area are being evacuated as San Antonio police continue to investigate a hazmat situation.
San Antonio police chief William McManus said his department got a call for a welfare check by a friend of the family at around 10:30 Thursday morning.
Arriving officers noticed a heavy noxious odor. There was also a cryptic note on the door that said ‘there were bodies or people inside and do not enter’ and the animals are in the freezer. It’s not clear what that means. No bodies were located in the house.
McManus said officers got a robot and drone to go inside the house and spotted what could be explosives inside the house.
The resident is a member of the military and lives there with a spouse and children.
Police have not been able to clear the house, fearing it could have been booby trapped.
The police evacuated people within a 150 yard perimeter around the property Thursday afternoon.
McManus said they do not know where the residents currently are.
San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington say far too many people received an evacuation notice that was caused by a glitch.