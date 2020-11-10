      Weather Alert

Portland City Comissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Calls The Same Cops She Wants To Defund After Picking A Drunk Argument With Her Lyft Driver

Lars Larson
Nov 10, 2020 @ 3:12pm

After drinking too much at a local casino and ordering a Lyft car, Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty became argumentative and had the ride cancelled by the driver after blowing a gasket because the driver wouldn’t roll up the car windows due to covid rules in place by Lyft. After the driver finds a safe spot to let her out of the car so she can get another ride, Hardesty refuses to exit the car before calling 9-1-1 on the driver for refusing to take her to her destination.

Listen to the 9-1-1 call Lars thoughts and the full show segment here (thanks to journalist Andy Ngo for the audio):

