Portland On The Hook For Damages Caused By Riots Democrats Allowed To Happen

When your city decides not to enforce the law, riots happen, and you get damaged, can you sue for violation of the constitutional civil rights? According to Oregon’s attorney, the cost for cleaning and repairing federal buildings in Portland that were damaged during the 2020 summer’s protests exceeded $2 million. Authorities reported that the downtown businesses have incurred roughly $23 million in damages and lost revenue due to the nightly violent protests that have overwhelmed the city. Should Portland be held responsible for the damage from the rioters they have let run free? For more information, Lars speaks with Chris Cauble, an attorney and managing partner at Cauble & Whittington.