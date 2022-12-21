Portland To Release Names Of Officers: Transparency Or Safety Issue?
December 21, 2022 2:30PM CST
Should Portland Police stop withholding the names of cops in deadly force cases? The Portland Police Bureau has ended its controversial policy of withholding the names of officers involved in shootings and other critical incidents. The Portland Police Bureau will now release the names of officers involved in shootings 30 days after the incidents and other critical investigations, such as officer-involved critical injury or death. For more information, Lars speaks with Portland Police Association President Aaron Schmautz.
