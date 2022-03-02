      Weather Alert

Portland’s Anti-Cop Commissioner’s Rhetoric Is Getting People Killed

Lars Larson
Mar 2, 2022 @ 3:11pm

A driving force behind the dismantling of Portland’s police department, Portland city commissioner, Jo Ann Hardesty blames racism by the cops because they were told she was the driver in a hit-&-run. But was racism really involved or is this cop-hating person in power just trying to bully the cops due to her anti-law enforcement beliefs?

Watch below as Lars discusses this in his latest video:

 

