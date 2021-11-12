Northwest leaders didn’t get the message, so I guess more people just have to die.
Some parts of America got it.
Minneapolis, where all this “defund the cops” nonsense got started, put it to a vote and citizens said “no way” less than two weeks ago.
New York City elected a new Mayor, Eric Adams. He’s a democrat and he’s a black American but he’s not listening to the mob in the street.
New York’s Black lives matter leader literally promised “riots, fire and bloodshed” if the police fight back.
Yesterday, Mayor elect Adams fired back at BLM: “This city is not going to be a city of riots, it’s not going to be a city of burning”…so, he’s bringing back the Big Apples police Gun Unit.
Don’t you wish Portland’s Feckless Ted Wheeler would do the same?
And how about Seattle’s Jenny Durkan.
They’re not. Wheeler talks about hiring hundreds of new cops but only over the next three years…while hundreds of cops are fleeing the city for safer places.
Sounds like his “Riot City” is barely staying even.
Portland hit its historic homicide record already this year and we’re on track to see about two dozen more by New Year’s.
Does blood have to run outside city hall like today’s crazy rain before Feckless Ted gets the message?
Read the story here: https://nypost.com/2021/11/11/eric-adams-vows-return-of-nypd-gun-unit-after-blm-threat/?utm_campaign=nypdaily&utm_source=sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_content=20211112&lctg=6079a44c2bd6b2013b154681&utm_term=NYP%20-%20Morning%20Report
The post Portland’s Failed Leadership May Get Everyone Hurt appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.