Portland’s Leadership Shows Us More Evidence Of Failure

Lars Larson
Feb 23, 2022 @ 3:11pm

Portland’s Police Chief, Chuck Lovell is pleading for the return of evidence from the crime scene of the bloodiest of a string of shootings President’s Day weekend. With Ted Wheeler,  Portland’s city council and prosecutors that refuse to do their jobs, our police are handcuffed and situations like this are becoming more and more frequent.

Watch below as Lars talks about this liberal induced insanity:

 

The post Portland’s Leadership Shows Us More Evidence Of Failure appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

