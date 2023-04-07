Possibility of adding hundreds of new officers to the San Antonio Police Department being weighed by city officials

KTSA News/Katy Barber — San Antonio police respond to the scene of a shooting where a mother was killed while getting ready to take her children to school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Council members and top city officials are looking into an analysis that found more police officers are needed.

KSAT-12 reports the study was done by an outside staffing group which found the city needs to add 360 new police officers over the next 3 to 5 years.

But that number could go even higher once an assessment of the department’s investigative units is completed.

At this point, the council is weighing the possibility of adding 100 new officers in the next budget cycle. A move that would cost more than $12 million a year. The city is considering applying for a federal grant to help pay for the new officers.