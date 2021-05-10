      Weather Alert

Possible heavy storms could impact San Antonio Monday and Tuesday

Don Morgan
May 10, 2021 @ 4:47am
Severe storm with wall cloud and blue-green angry sky

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We could be riding out another stormy night.

Forecasters are predicting a round of isolated thunderstorms to develop in the area by Monday afternoon to the west. They could become severe as they approach the region.

The storms could continue to soak us through early Tuesday afternoon.

At this point, heavy rain is the biggest threat but you can’t rule out the possibility of large hail, damaging wind and an isolated tornado.

The rainy weather should be out of the area by Wednesday.

Photo: NOAA
TAGS
San Antonio Severe Weather
