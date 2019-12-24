      Weather Alert

Possible measles exposure at Austin-Bergstom Airport

Don Morgan
Dec 24, 2019 @ 6:34am
Photo: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A warning of a possible measles exposure at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Austin health officials are reporting that a person with a diagnosed case of measles was at the United Airlines gate at Austin-Bergstrom a week ago.

That same day. people with measles also visited Chicago O’Hare and the Richmond Airport in Virginia the same day. Earlier in the month, Denver and Los Angeles airports issued measles alerts.

According to the CDC, 2019 is the worst year for measles in more than 20 years.

If you think you’ve been exposed to someone with measles, contact your Doctor.

The infection can result in high fever, coughing, red, watery eyes and a runny nose and can be especially dangerous for babies and young children.

TAGS
Austin-Bergstrom Airport Measles texas
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP