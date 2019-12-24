Possible measles exposure at Austin-Bergstom Airport
Photo: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A warning of a possible measles exposure at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Austin health officials are reporting that a person with a diagnosed case of measles was at the United Airlines gate at Austin-Bergstrom a week ago.
That same day. people with measles also visited Chicago O’Hare and the Richmond Airport in Virginia the same day. Earlier in the month, Denver and Los Angeles airports issued measles alerts.
According to the CDC, 2019 is the worst year for measles in more than 20 years.
If you think you’ve been exposed to someone with measles, contact your Doctor.
The infection can result in high fever, coughing, red, watery eyes and a runny nose and can be especially dangerous for babies and young children.