Post-accident road rage violence, driver attacked with a knife

By Tom Perumean
July 31, 2023 1:25PM CDT
Suspect following crash. Courtesy Crime Stoppers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a suspect, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward, for information leading to his capture.

It all began with a minor fender bender on I-35 and culminated with a driver trying to assault another driver with knife.

The incident took place I-35-North and North Walters Street on July 16th.

The crash happened before 7 p.m. when a white GMC Yukon with grey bottom trim collided with the driver’s car.

There may be front end damage to the truck due to crash.

The unknown driver got out of his truck and assaulted the 48-year-old driver of the other car with a knife.

San Antonio Police are searching for the driver, they’ve released surveillance pictures of the man they say is the suspect.

SAPD and Crime Stoppers are asking the public to contact them if they recognize this suspect.

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who they say assaulted another man following a car crash.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.
