Post-‘Game of Thrones’: Kit Harrington has Jon Snow’s crypt statue and Sophie Turner has cleaner hair

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO(LONDON) — If you watched one of the latest teasers for the final season of Game of Thrones, you’ll have seen Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and Arya Stark all confronting statues of themselves inside the Stark family crypt.

Creepy as it might be, Kit Harrington, who plays Jon, says he’s kept his statue as a memento.

“I kept that statue. You know, the one in the crypt,” he tells BBC’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. “I kept it, they sent it to my house. So, I’ve got it in my shed. How sad is that? I was the only one who kept their statue, that’s how narcissistic I am.”

As for what he plans to do with it?

“I’m going to turn it into a water feature, I think,” he says. That means a fountain, basically.

And speaking of the Starks, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, is also looking back on her time on the show, which she describes as…greasy.

In an interview with InStyle, Turner reveals that in later seasons – when Sansa fell on hard times — she wasn’t allowed to wash her hair.

“[In the final season] I wear a wig, so I can wash my hair whenever I want, which is nice,” she says. “But yes, for a couple of years I was living with pretty greasy hair. [It was] really itchy! Also, we would have the snow machines going so we would have little snow paper particles that would get stuck in the grease. It was disgusting.”

The final season of Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.