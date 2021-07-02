Poteet Police searching for whoever dumped puppies on Highway 16

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Poteet are looking for whoever dumped several puppies on the side of a road.
This happened at around 10:30 Thursday morning on Highway Sixteen and Stacey Road near a Dollar General store.
Witnesses say a white Chevy Tahoe/Suburban with dark, tinted windows was spotted leaving the scene after the puppies were left behind.
Anyone with any information should call Atascosa County Animal Control.
The puppies were taken to Atascosa County Animal Control and they will be available for adoption beginning on Monday.