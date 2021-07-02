      Weather Alert

Poteet Police searching for whoever dumped puppies on Highway 16

Don Morgan
Jul 2, 2021 @ 5:40am
Photo: Atascosa County Animal Control

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Poteet are looking for whoever dumped several puppies on the side of a road.

This happened at around 10:30 Thursday morning on Highway Sixteen and Stacey Road near a Dollar General store.

Witnesses say a white Chevy Tahoe/Suburban with dark, tinted windows was spotted leaving the scene after the puppies were left behind.

Anyone with any information should call Atascosa County Animal Control.

The puppies were taken to Atascosa County Animal Control and they will be available for adoption beginning on Monday.

Photo: Atascosa County Animal Control
TAGS
Atascosa County Animal Control Poteet puppies
Popular Posts
Dave Says: Bless them, don’t enable them
Dave Says: Clean ‘em out, and move ahead!
Boerne will see at least 12 weeks of closures at SH 46 near I-10
Four days of celebrations around San Antonio for July 4th weekend
"Noticeably pregnant" woman walks out of Bexar County DWI hearing, now wanted
Connect With Us Listen To Us On