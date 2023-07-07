Potential robbery victim shoots, kills two would be robbers

Police Line, Crime Scene taped used to control crowd access during police activity.

It has all the markings of a potential robbery gone wrong for two men on the South side

Just after noon on Friday, a man in his 20s saw two men walking toward his car as he was making a transaction at a drive up ATM.

San Antonio Police say that is when he pulled his gun and shot both suspects dead.

SAPD officers swarmed the scene near I-35 and Southwest Military Drive.

An area near South Park Mall was cordoned off and an investigation got underway quickly.

By the time SAPD Chief William McManus arrived at the scene to address the media, he said investigators were not leaning toward charging the individual who pulled the trigger.

The unidentified victims are listed in their 20s.