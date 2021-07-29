      Weather Alert

Pouring More Money Into The Homeless Crisis Will Make The Population Grow

Lars Larson
Jul 29, 2021 @ 4:26pm

The Northwest has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the so-called homeless crisis, which has not decreased the homeless population but in fact, increased it! Now a Seattle initiative aims to mandate even more spending? Take a listen below, Lars starts today’s Northwest Show (07/29/21) by breaking down why Charter Amendment 29 will not be any different than past initiatives.

