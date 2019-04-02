Update: Power restored to more than 4,600 North Side homes and businesses

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Electricity has been restored to more than 4,600 homes and businesses north of Loop 1604 at Highway 281 this morning.

John Moreno with CPS Energy says the power went out during the 7 o’clock hour.

“Our crews were able to restore power to half of those affected rather quickly,” Moreno told KTSA News, but it took awhile to figure out what caused the outage.

“We did find an issue with what we call the reclosure switch,” he said.

Crews repaired the switch and power was completely restored by 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, power outages are scheduled in the 78239 zip code in the Northeast Side, but those are planned outages for maintenance work. Moreno says CPS Energy customers affected by the planned outages today have been notified.

