SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A power outage has affected more than 6,000 CPS Energy customers .

A spokeswoman for the utility company told KTSA News crews are on the scene. They’re assessing the situation and trying to determine what caused the power outage that’s affected neighborhoods along Loop 1604 between Highway 281 and IH 10. The zip codes are 78216, 78232, 78248 and 78258.