Prayer For Our Country This Thursday

Here’s a pause from the politics and pathos of the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation…

I pray for our country where Americans have been whipped up against one another, instead of united by the good fortune we share in being able to call ourselves “Americans”. Pray, too, for our inheritances of rule of law, presumption of innocence and separation of powers.

For Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his family, who can “win” nothing at this point. May their love and faithfulness be strong. Ashley and their children do not deserve any of this.

Pray also for Christine Blasey Ford and her family. Either something terrible happened to her, or something terrible has been perpetrated using her, but God have mercy on her.

Pray for these senators. May they find the courage to follow their consciences, not their parties. May they know that what they are doing here will matter in the life of a great nation.

Pray for you, me, and all of us, that we don’t see more broken families and friendships over the rancor and bitterness. Two-thousand-sixteen saw too much of it.

All that can be said, argued, snarked and insinuated, by now, has been.

Plutarch wrote about the Epirean king, Pyrrhus, who notably fought and defeated the Romans three centuries before Christ: “The armies separated; and, it is said, Pyrrhus replied to one that gave him joy of his victory that one other such victory would utterly undo him. For he had lost a great part of the forces he brought with him, and almost all his particular friends and principal commanders…

Tomorrow, or Friday morning, or sometime soon, maybe, we will see victory celebrations or smiles somewhere or another on the political scene.

Truly, though, we are like King Pyrrhus: many more “victories” like this may utterly undo us.