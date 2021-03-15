President Biden declines to weigh in on Andrew Cuomo’s fate
FILE - In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Cuomo used a Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, appearance on public radio to offer the failure of New York to institute a statewide mask mandate earlier as an example of a lesson for other states. "I was the first person in the nation to do masks. I should have done masks earlier," Cuomo said on WAMC. "That would have made a dramatic difference. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has passed up an opportunity to join other Democrats calling for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is under investigation after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.
Asked yesterday by a reporter if Cuomo should resign, Biden responded, “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.”
Biden, who made the comments upon returning to the White House from a weekend at his home in Delaware, had not previously spoken publicly about the allegations against Cuomo. However, his comments reflect the wait-and-see position the White House has taken regarding Cuomo’s future.
On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki would not say whether Biden believes Cuomo should resign. She said every woman who has come forward “deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect and should be able to tell her story.”
Several prominent New York Democrats, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called on Cuomo to step down. The three-term governor has refused to resign and has denied he did what has been alleged.
Six women, some former members of his staff, have alleged he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward them. Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately.
New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading an investigation into the allegations.