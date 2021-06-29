President Biden hits the road to tour infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden will try to sell voters on the economic benefits of the $973 billion infrastructure package during a visit to Wisconsin today.
His trip to La Crosse is part of an attempt to boost the bipartisan agreement that is held together in large part by the promise of millions of new jobs.
While in La Crosse – population 52,000 – Biden is to tour its public transit center – and give a speech about the infrastructure package announced last week.
Speaking to Democratic donors yesterday, Biden said the infrastructure deal will show the world that the U.S. “can do significant things, show that America is back.”