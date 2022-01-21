      Weather Alert

President Biden’s One Year Report Card

Lars Larson
Jan 21, 2022 @ 3:50pm

Today is the official mark of one year in office for Sleepy Joe Biden, and he claims to have accomplished a lot. But has he? Well, Quinnipac University released a new poll showing that his approval rating has dropped to a record 33%, despite media’s favoritism. Lars covers all of Joe Biden accomplishments with Matt Whitaker, who is the former Acting Attorney General under president Trump, and the co-chair for the center for Law & Justice at the America First Policy Institute.

The post President Biden’s One Year Report Card appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Bojangles to enter Texas, 3 planned locations in San Antonio
Two arrested after man brings gun into San Antonio Church
Wintry mix forecast for Hill Country, greater San Antonio Thursday
Man in critical condition following shooting at San Antonio brewery
Large fire burns eastern Bexar County farm
Connect With Us Listen To Us On