President Bullhorn Is Long Gone

Jack Riccardi
Sep 13, 2021 @ 2:59pm

To everyone caught off-guard by George W. Bush’s bizarre remarks, equating 9/11 terrorists with “domestic extremists”…

…How was that long nap you took?

For every great moment like the bullhorn speech at Ground Zero, there were the times he tried to put Harriet Miers on the Supreme Court, did put John Roberts there, invaded Iraq, squandered opportunities, dropped and lost the mantle of Reagan, not to mention he’s been telling you for years that if you supported Trump, you’re not in good standing down at the Establishment Club.

I’m surprised that you’re surprised.

