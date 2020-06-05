President Cuban? Texas billionaire says he hired pollster to consider White House bid
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Texas billionaire Mark Cuban was serious enough about running for president as an independent he hired a pollster to see what he odds would have been.
Cuban told CNN’s David Axelrod on the former Obama adviser’s podcast The Axe Files that he had the polling done two or three weeks ago to see how he would do.
At best, he said the poll find he would get 25 percent of the vote, doing very well with independents, pulling 77 percent of that vote. He said he would have pulled votes from both candidates.
Cuban said if the numbers were higher, he would have gone to work trying to convince his family to make the run. The family, up to this point, has been against a presidential run.