President Donald Trump impeached by US House on 2 charges
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 18: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer allows press photographers an opportunity to photograph him watching the House of Representatives vote on the two Articles of Impeachment of President Donald Trump on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. After a long process the House has brought two Articles of Impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, up for a vote which will send them to the Senate for a trial. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
The U.S. House has impeached President Donald Trump on a charge he abused the power of his office to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. Trump becomes the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The House then approved a second charge, obstruction of Congress. Democrats control the House, and the voting was mostly along party lines. The charges against Trump will next go to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial in January. Trump, who says he’s done nothing wrong, would almost certainly be acquitted there.