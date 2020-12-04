President-elect Joe Biden plans to ask everyone to wear a mask for 100 days after he’s sworn in
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – President-elect Joe Biden plans to ask everyone to wear a mask for 100 days after his inauguration.
“Just 100 days, not forever, 100 days,” he told CNN in an interview that aired Thursday night.
He believes the face coverings will help lead to a “significant reduction” in coronavirus cases, so he’ll also issue a mask mandate for certain areas.
“Where the federal government has authority, I’m going to issue a standing order that in federal buildings, you have to be masked. In transportation, interstate transportation, you must be masked in airplanes and buses, etc,” said Biden.
Biden also said he wants to join three former presidents –Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton –in getting a COVID-19 vaccine in public once Dr. Anthony Fauci says it’s safe.
“It’s important to communicate to the American people that it’s safe, it’s safe to do this,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper.
He also confirmed that he wants Fauci to continue his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and to continue serving as chief medical adviser.
Biden said several Republicans senators have called to congratulate him in private, but they haven’t done so publicly.
“I understand the situation they find themselves in,” said Biden.
When asked whether he thinks it’s important for President Trump to attend his inauguration, Biden said it’s of no personal consequence to him, but he believes that it does matter symbolically. The President-elect says he worries about “the image we’re presenting to the rest of the world.”