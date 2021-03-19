President Joe Biden falls several times while boarding Air Force One
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — President Joe Biden gave those of us who remember Gerald Ford a bit of a flashback.
The 78 year old fell three times while climbing the stairs to Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.
Video shows the President making a quick climb up the staircase when he stumbled. He regained his footing, stumbled again, then fell down a third time while attempting to stand up.
President Biden then stopped for a moment and rubbed his lower leg before turning around, running up the last of the stairs, then saluting and boarding the Presidential aircraft.
The President didn’t appear to be seriously hurt and no members of his security detail approached to check on him.
Biden and Vice President Harris are on their way to Atlanta to tout the COVID recovery plan and meet with members of Atlanta’s Asian community to discuss this weeks shootings at several spas and massage parlors.