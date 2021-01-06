President Trump calls Sen. Cornyn ‘weak and ineffective’ RINO
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – President Trump lashed out at Sen. John Cornyn after the Republican from Texas said he would vote to certify Joe Biden’s victory when Congress reviews the Electoral College results Wednesday.
In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Trump blasted Cornyn, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. John Thune as “weak and ineffective” RINOs. The President tweeted that he hoped the Democrats and the RINO section of the Republican Party are watching thousands of people pour into Washington,DC.
“They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen,” Trump tweeted.
Earlier Tuesday, Cornyn released a letter stating that unless substantial, new evidence is presented during the challenges to each state’s ballots, “I will not object to the certification of that state’s election results based on unproven allegations.”
Cornyn said he had hoped that Trump would be elected to a second term.
“Any one person’s disappointment, however, cannot and should not override the legitimate votes of millions of Americans and our duty to uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States,” Cornyn wrote in his letter. “Doing so would be a violation of my oath, do irreparable harm to our great democracy, and set a dangerous precedent for future elections.”