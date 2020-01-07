President Trump not afraid of backlash following the decision to eliminate Qasem Soleimani.
Lars brings on Kelley Vlahos, Executive Editor of The American Conservative, to discuss the death of the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force, Qasem Soleimani, and whether or not President Trump’s decision has sparked a war with Iran. Some believe the attack on the U.S. Embassy was the primary motivation to take out one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, however, Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and their allies over the years. Listen below for more.
