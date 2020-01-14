President Trump plans trip to Austin this weekend
Donald Trump Tax Returns
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – President Trump is scheduled to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation Convention and Trade Show this weekend in Austin.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler also are expected to attend the convention, which will run from January 17th through the 22nd at the Austin Convention Center.
The President is expected to talk about trade deals with China and the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement when he addresses the group on Sunday.
Federation president Zippy Duvall says this is the third year in a row that the president will speak to the group.
“We are grateful that he has made agricultural issues a priority and look forward to welcoming him to Austin at a time when there is much to talk about, from trade progress to important regulatory reforms,” said Duvall.