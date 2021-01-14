President Trump releases video addressing Capitol protesters and violence
(KTSA News) — The White House released a five-minute long video of President Donald Trump calling for the American people to come together after last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.
The statement came after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for the second time in his term, but the president did not address that in his message.
The president said he condemned violence and those who support violence are not a true supporter of his.
“You’re attacking it, and you are attacking our country,” Mr. Trump said in the video. “America is a nation of laws. Those who engaged in the attacks last week will be brought to justice.”