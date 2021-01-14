      Weather Alert

President Trump releases video addressing Capitol protesters and violence

Dennis Foley
Jan 13, 2021 @ 6:20pm

(KTSA News) — The White House released a five-minute long video of President Donald Trump calling for the American people to come together after last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.

The statement came after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for the second time in his term, but the president did not address that in his message.

The president said he condemned violence and those who support violence are not a true supporter of his.

“You’re attacking it, and you are attacking our country,” Mr. Trump said in the video.  “America is a nation of laws.  Those who engaged in the attacks last week will be brought to justice.”

 

Popular Posts
Cold front bringing rain to San Antonio, chance for snow in the Hill Country
San Antonio police investigate apparent double murder-suicide at Northwest Side home
Bexar County deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl
Ex-wife helps identify retired Air Force officer from Texas arrested in connection with riots at U.S. Capitol
Macy's to close two San Antonio locations