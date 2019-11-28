President Trump signs bill that targets animal cruelty video distribution.
Lars brings on John Lekas, owner of Leader Capital to discuss the recent bill President Trump signed that targets the distribution of the so-called “crush” videos. These videos are meant to satisfy sexual fetishes through the abuse of animals. It’s a historic step for the President and according to Democratic Rep. Ted Deutchas of Florida, “it no longer makes animal cruelty unacceptable, it is now illegal.” Listen below for more and visit www.lycheeproject.com for more information.
The post President Trump signs bill that targets animal cruelty video distribution. appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.