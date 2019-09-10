      Weather Alert

President Trump to call off “peace talks” with the Taliban.

Lars Larson
Sep 10, 2019 @ 12:03am

Lars brings on Kelley Vlahos, Executive Editor of The American Conservative to discuss the President’s recent response involving peace talks with the Taliban being “dead”.  After a recent attack on an American soldier in Kabul that took his life, the President has been unclear about where the diplomatic process with the Taliban goes from here. Listen below for more.

The post President Trump to call off “peace talks” with the Taliban. appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
KTSA News
'Tornader' ruins 'Angry Grandma' weather reporter's date night plans
Listen