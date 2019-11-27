President Trump to Designate Mexican Drug Cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations
In the interview, President Trump reveals his plan to designate Mexican drug cartels as ‘Foreign Terrorist Organizations,’ which will give the US more power to effectively deal with the drugs flowing into our country and killing scores of people. “They will be designated…. Look, we are losing 100,000 people a year to what is happening and what is coming through from Mexico,” the president explained. “Absolutely they will be designated…. I have been working on that for the last 90 days. You know, designation is not that easy, you have to go through a process, and we are well into that process.” Check out the above teaser from Tuesday’s ‘No Spin News’ for BillOReilly.com Premium Members where President Trump reveals his plan for designating the cartels as terrorist organizations – and why he is doing it.