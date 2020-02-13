      Weather Alert

President Trump to give command to start engines at Daytona

Associated Press
Feb 13, 2020 @ 4:28pm
DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 10: Paul Menard, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford, leads the field at the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump will give the command for drivers to start their engines before the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Daytona International Speedway officials named Trump the grand marshal for NASCAR’s season opener. That means he will deliver the most famous words in auto racing. “Gentleman, start your engines,” has been a staple of races around the world for decades. Trump is the second president to attend the Daytona 500. George W. Bush attended the race in 2004. Trump is the first president to be given an honorary role in pre-race ceremonies.

