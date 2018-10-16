President Trump to stump for Cruz in Houston next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – President Donald Trump is coming to Texas next week to campaign for Republican Senator Ted Cruz. A rally is scheduled Monday evening, the first day of early voting, at NRG Arena in Houston.

The announcement of the Make America Great Again rally in Houston comes just days after Congressman Beto O’Rourke announced he’s raised more than $38 million for his campaign against Cruz.

The President’s trip to Texas comes as no surprise. Last August, he announced he would do a major rally for Cruz in the biggest stadium in Texas he could find. NRG Arena’s website notes that it can hold less than 10,000 people.