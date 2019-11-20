President Trump tours Apple’s Mac Pro manufacturing site in Austin
Mac Pro is designed and engineered in California, and assembled in Austin, Texas, in a facility that employs more than 500 people. Photo: Apple
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — President Donald Trump made a visit to Austin Wednesday afternoon to tour Apple’s Mac Pro manufacturing plant in the city.
“Build it in the United States and you don’t have to worry about tariffs,” the president told reporters at the facility.
And Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company is doing just that. Apple decided to continue manufacturing the computer in Texas instead of moving operations to China because of a tariff exemption the Trump administration was able to make for computer parts.
“We could not be more proud of the product as an example of American design, American manufacturing, and American ingenuity,” Cook told the same reporters.
The tour comes the same day as Apple broke ground on its new campus about 10 minutes away from the manufacturing site.
“Building the Mac Pro, Apple’s most powerful device ever, in Austin is both a point of pride and a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity,” said Cook. “With the construction of our new campus in Austin now underway, Apple is deepening our close bond with the city and the talented and diverse workforce that calls it home. Responsible for 2.4 million American jobs and counting, Apple is eager to write our next chapter here and to keep contributing to America’s innovation story.”
The new facility will cost $1 billion to construct and will have the capacity to grow to hold up to 15,000 employees. About 7,000 workers are expected to use the facility when it opens in 2022.
“We view Austin as a very key place for the future of our company,” the CEO explained. “It’s the second-largest site in the world for us next to our home base in Cupertino.”