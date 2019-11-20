President Trump visits Austin today

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Apple manufacturing facility in Austin Today.
Air Force 1 is scheduled to touch down around 1 this afternoon at Austin Bergstrom International Airport and his motorcade will head to the Flex facility where the President will meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Trump is expected to tour the company’s facilities as he highlights keeping jobs in the United States. A couple of months ago, Apple announced it would manufacture its new line of MacPro computers in Austin instead of China.
The White House says Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner, Advisor to the President, will accompany him. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow also are making the trip.
The last time President Trump visited Austin was in 2017 when he came to Texas to get a briefing on the response to Hurricane Harvey.