Presidential candidate Nikki Haley making campaign stop in Alamo City
February 14, 2024 5:32PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Time may be running out for presidential candidate Nikki Haley, but that is not stopping her from making a campaign stop in San Antonio on Friday.
A meet-and-greet is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Viva Villa in downtown.
Haley is hoping to change the minds of many Texans as the state primary is coming up March 5.
Ahead of the Texas primary is the South Carolina presidential primary on February 24, and early polling shows former President Donald Trump with a commanding lead.
Haley will also be making a campaign stop in Dallas on Thursday.
