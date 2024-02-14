Presidential candidate Nikki Haley making campaign stop in Alamo City

LAURENS, SOUTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 12: Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event at The Palmetto Room on February 12, 2024 in Laurens, South Carolina. South Carolina holds its Republican primary on February 24. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Time may be running out for presidential candidate Nikki Haley, but that is not stopping her from making a campaign stop in San Antonio on Friday.

A meet-and-greet is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Viva Villa in downtown.

Haley is hoping to change the minds of many Texans as the state primary is coming up March 5.

Ahead of the Texas primary is the South Carolina presidential primary on February 24, and early polling shows former President Donald Trump with a commanding lead.

Haley will also be making a campaign stop in Dallas on Thursday.