Pressure on Congress to Fund Texas National Park Maintenance Backlog

National Park Service sites in Texas need more than $167 million in deferred repairs, with Big Bend National Park in need of over $100 million.

The Restore Our Parks Act would tap fees paid by oil and gas companies operating on public lands to cover just over half of the more than $11 billion national backlog.

Restore Our Parks legislation has cleared committee in both the U.S. House and Senate, but has not gotten a floor vote.

Chris Ruggia is the tourism director for the city of Alpine, about two hours outside of Big Bend.

“Big Bend National Park is hugely important to this entire region,” he stresses. “Tourism is a primary if not the primary industry for this region and the national park is the lynchpin for all of that.”

Ruggia adds Big Bend is one of the only ways most people can experience the area’s vast desert-mountain landscape, because most of the region’s land is privately owned.

National park sites in Texas receive 5 million visitors annually, and they spend more than $300 million in communities and generate 4,300 jobs each year.