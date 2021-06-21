      Weather Alert

Pride crash now blamed on accident, not attack

Don Morgan
Jun 21, 2021 @ 4:29am

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A member of a men’s chorus group unintentionally slammed into fellow musicians at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida.

The incident left one member of the group dead and seriously injured the other.

There was initial speculation that it was a hate crime against the gay community.

Wilton Manors Vice Mayor Paul Rolli and Fort. Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis say the early investigation shows it was an accident. The 77-year-old driver was taken into custody. But police say no charges have been filed and the investigation continues.

The driver and victims were part of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus family, a 25-member group of mostly older men.

Ft. Lauderdale’s mayor, who is openly gay, first told reporters the act was deliberate, adding to early confusion about the incident.

