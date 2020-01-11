      Weather Alert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want all the benefits of royalty but none of the responsibilities that come with it.

Lars Larson
Jan 11, 2020 @ 12:00am

Lars brings on Dominic Green, a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society and the Royal Society of Arts and an editor for Spectator USA to discuss the recent news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping away from their responsibilities as royal members of the British family. The decision has outraged many people of the United Kingdom as their taxes pay for the lifestyle of the glamorous couple. Listen below for more.

