Private survey ahead of Friday’s government report shows strong hiring increase in October

By ABC News
|
Oct 31, 2018 @ 3:12 PM

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — A new survey reports U.S. companies added more than 200,000 jobs in October. The figure comes as unemployment sits at a 49-year low.

The private survey from payroll processor ADP shows U.S. companies added 227,000 jobs in October, the strongest hiring numbers in eight months. The survey offers an encouraging sign ahead of Friday’s jobs report from the government.

Employers added jobs in manufacturing, retail, and professional services like engineering, according to ADP.

