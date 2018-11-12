Proctor and Gamble releases the new Tide Eco-Box

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — In a business climate where shipping matters, companies like Proctor and Gamble are working with retailers like Amazon to make their products more efficient to ship.

Enter the Tide Eco-Box.

The Tide Eco-Box is a bag of detergent inside a cardboard box with a tap on the front.

“The Tide Eco-Box arrives on a shopper’s doorstep in a sealed, shipping-safe cardboard box,” the company said in a statement. “Inside the box is a sealed bag of ultra-compacted Tide liquid laundry detergent. To use, a perforated cardboard flap is peeled off to reveal a dosing cup and a new ‘no-drip’ twist tap. To make dosing simpler on flat surfaces, the box includes a pull-out stand to raise the height of the box so the cup fits easily beneath the tap.”

Some highlights of the new package:

Contains less packaging, 60% less plastic and 30% less water than the current 150 oz Tide press-tap

Doesn’t require any secondary re-boxing or bubble wrap,

Is lighter because of its ultra-compacted formula, and

Takes up less space because of its boxed design, which means more loads of laundry can fit on fewer delivery trucks.

“For the first time, we have designed a package ‘eComm-Back,’ beginning with the unique challenges and opportunities the eCommerce environment presents,” said Sundar Raman, Vice President of P&G’s North America Fabric Care business. “This is a fundamentally different approach than we’ve taken in the past and represents our relentless obsession with delighting consumers – wherever they want to purchase our brands.”

This packaging design — which looks like boxed wine — comes after the ‘Tide Pod Challenge’ social media sensation.