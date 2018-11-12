Proctor and Gamble releases the new Tide Eco-Box

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — In a business climate where shipping matters, companies like Proctor and Gamble are working with retailers like Amazon to make their products more efficient to ship.
Enter the Tide Eco-Box.
The Tide Eco-Box is a bag of detergent inside a cardboard box with a tap on the front.
“The Tide Eco-Box arrives on a shopper’s doorstep in a sealed, shipping-safe cardboard box,” the company said in a statement. “Inside the box is a sealed bag of ultra-compacted Tide liquid laundry detergent. To use, a perforated cardboard flap is peeled off to reveal a dosing cup and a new ‘no-drip’ twist tap. To make dosing simpler on flat surfaces, the box includes a pull-out stand to raise the height of the box so the cup fits easily beneath the tap.”
Some highlights of the new package:
- Contains less packaging, 60% less plastic and 30% less water than the current 150 oz Tide press-tap
- Doesn’t require any secondary re-boxing or bubble wrap,
- Is lighter because of its ultra-compacted formula, and
- Takes up less space because of its boxed design, which means more loads of laundry can fit on fewer delivery trucks.
“For the first time, we have designed a package ‘eComm-Back,’ beginning with the unique challenges and opportunities the eCommerce environment presents,” said Sundar Raman, Vice President of P&G’s North America Fabric Care business. “This is a fundamentally different approach than we’ve taken in the past and represents our relentless obsession with delighting consumers – wherever they want to purchase our brands.”
This packaging design — which looks like boxed wine — comes after the ‘Tide Pod Challenge’ social media sensation.