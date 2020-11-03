Product limits placed on several items sold at H-E-B
Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — They’re back…. and you probably wont be happy about it.
Limits have been placed on several items at H-E-B.
The grocery giant says shoppers can only get two packages each of toilet paper and paper towels.
Other items with limits include some disinfecting and cleaning supplies, hydrogen peroxide and rubbing alcohol, first and and cleaning gloves and brisket.
Most of those items are limited to two apiece.
The limits are in place to prevent a supply disruption and in place at stores in the San Antonio region, along the border and the coast and in central Texas.