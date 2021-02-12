Projected wintry mix Monday prompts remote learning only at Harlandale ISD
McKayla Cantu makes a snow angel in Spring Branch Jan. 10, 2022
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Harlandale Independent School District plans to close its buildings Monday because of possible snow and ice on the roads. That doesn’t mean learning is taking a break.
Superintendent Gerardo Soto has decided that classes on Monday will be held asynchronously.
“This means that all teachers and staff will provide materials for students to work on remotely. Students will be expected to “attend” school asynchronously (from home),” said Soto.
All staff are expected to work remotely, check their emails, and be on call during their normal work day hours.
Classes for all grade levels will resume on Tuesday and all offices will return to their normal working hours as well.
You can follow the district’s social media pages and district website for updates.