Prominent surgeon identified as victim of hit-and-run near the Dominion
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Feb 6, 2019 @ 6:58 AM
Photo by Joel Spring

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A cyclist who was killed Monday evening in a hit-and-run DWI accident in the Northwest side is identified as a prominent San Antonio surgeon.   Fifty-eight-year-old Dr. Naji Kayruz was hit by an SUV on the access road of IH 10 near the Dominion.

The driver of the SUV, 48-year-old Melissa Peoples, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Investigators note that  Kayruz was wearing a helmet and riding in a marked bike lane at the time of the accident.

Kayruz, who also participated in the San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, leaves behind a wife and son.

Photo courtesy of Joel Spring

Here’s a Facebook Post from Leticia Ramos, just one of many messages of condolences for Dr. Kayruz’s family.

 

 

 

