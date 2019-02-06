Prominent surgeon identified as victim of hit-and-run near the Dominion

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A cyclist who was killed Monday evening in a hit-and-run DWI accident in the Northwest side is identified as a prominent San Antonio surgeon. Fifty-eight-year-old Dr. Naji Kayruz was hit by an SUV on the access road of IH 10 near the Dominion.

The driver of the SUV, 48-year-old Melissa Peoples, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Investigators note that Kayruz was wearing a helmet and riding in a marked bike lane at the time of the accident.

Kayruz, who also participated in the San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, leaves behind a wife and son.

Here’s a Facebook Post from Leticia Ramos, just one of many messages of condolences for Dr. Kayruz’s family.