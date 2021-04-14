Proposal limiting Texas governor’s emergency power gets Senate approval
Photo; Office of the Governor
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Texas Senate has approved a bill aimed at limiting the governor’s emergency powers during a disaster, such as the pandemic.
The measure would require legislative approval for a mandatory closure of businesses, limiting hours of operation or restricting occupancy. Now the bill heads to the House, which is considering its own version.
If approved by the legislature, the proposed constitutional amendment would require Texas voter approval. Opponents argue that if the legislature is not in session when a disaster strikes, lawmakers may not be able to convene fast enough to handle the crisis.
As COVID-19 cases spiked last year, Governor Greg Abbott issued a series of executive orders that closed certain businesses.