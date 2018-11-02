Proposal would allow social media checks for hate speech, threats before gun purchase

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A New York legislator is proposing a state law that would allow state police and local law enforcement authorities to check for hate speech before a gun purchase.

Kings County Politics reports the proposal by State Senator Kevin Parker would allow police to review three years of social media history, as well as one year of internet search history of any person purchasing a firearm.

According to Kings County Politics, federally licensed dealers would conduct the social media and internet background check as part of the regular background check process to identify any patterns of violent hate speech or threats of violence to themselves.

The proposal comes less than a week after the deadly shooting rampage at a synagogue in Pittsburgh and the recent mail bombing attempts. Both suspects had posted threats on social media platforms.