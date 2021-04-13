Proposed bill would ban gender reassignment surgery for Texas minors
Texas State Capitol (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A state lawmaker wants to make it illegal for children under the age of 18 to have gender reassignment surgery.
“We don’t let children get tattoos, smoke tobacco, drink alcohol, use a tanning bed, get a concealed handgun license, buy spray paint or vote,” said Sen. Bob Hall.
His proposed bill also would ban other procedures aimed at altering the body of a child.
“These prohibitive procedures and treatments include surgeries such as mastectomies, phalloplasty, as well as puberty-blocking medications and cross hormone therapies,” said Hall.
Doctors and parents on both sides of the issue testified before the Texas Senate State Affairs Committee this week.