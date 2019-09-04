Proposed quarry in Comal County clears a hurdle
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The proposed Vulcan Materials Quarry in Comal County is one step closer to becoming a reality.
State Office of Administrative hearings judges are recommending approval of an air permit application, despite opposition from a couple of groups, Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry and Friends of Dry Comal Creek. The final decision on the air permit lies with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“This is one step in a long process,” said David Drewa, a spokesman for the opposing groups. “There are still opportunities to appeal this decision on the air quality permit.”
Vulcan officials also will have to submit a Water Pollution Abatement Plan to TCEQ.
“This is also a big deal for the city of San Antonio. The fact that this proposed facility is 1,500 acres and is located entirely over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone should be of concern to the 1.7 million people who are using the Edwards as a primary drinking source, ” said Drewa.
He says they’re concerned about the quality of air, the quality of water and truck traffic.
“We’re going to move on to the next step and continue to fight this and do everything we can to protect our families and our natural resources,” said Drewa.